Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $757.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.9% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $757,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $52.23 on Friday, reaching $2,062.54. 117,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,957. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,025.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,752.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

