Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.