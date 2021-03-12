GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. GDS updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GDS stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

