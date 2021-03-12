GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.50. 1,624,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 893,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

