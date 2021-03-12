Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 202,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 185,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

