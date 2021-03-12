General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 595,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 234,522 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $175.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

