General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

NYSE GE traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,974,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

