General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $11.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE GE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 8,098,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,974,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

