General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.20. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,466. The stock has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of 205.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $72,185.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,878 shares of company stock worth $591,059 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Finance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of General Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

