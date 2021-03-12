General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.15% of General Mills worth $55,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

GIS traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $58.71. 251,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,359. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

