Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDLLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

