George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases 8,204 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for approximately 0.9% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Workiva by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,440,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Workiva by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of WK traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. 7,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,191. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

