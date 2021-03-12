Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Geron stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

