Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.30 ($119.18).

ETR:GXI opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

