GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Buys 5,000 Shares

GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

GETB stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. GetBusy Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.19 million and a PE ratio of 139.29.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

