GHOST (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One GHOST token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $333,871.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHOST has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.40 or 0.00462563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00544161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.