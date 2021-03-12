Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $197.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.60 million to $201.10 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $167.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $766.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

