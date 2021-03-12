Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 218,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,236. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $516.41 million, a P/E ratio of -160.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.