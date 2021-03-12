Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $19.25. 3,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $514.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.