Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 18,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,826. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

