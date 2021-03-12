Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 274 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

