Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 2,533 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,513 shares of company stock worth $3,192,218 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASH stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

