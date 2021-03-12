Globeflex Capital L P Buys 1,831 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,182. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

