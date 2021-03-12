GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. 6,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,292. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.