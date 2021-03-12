Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 168,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $958.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.