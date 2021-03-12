GoHealth, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

