Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 8.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 15,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,775. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07.

