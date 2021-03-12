Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.