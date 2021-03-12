GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GoodRx updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDRX traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 165,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,946. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

