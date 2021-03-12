GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

GPX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 78,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

