GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of GRCLF remained flat at $$3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

