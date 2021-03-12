Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,054.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 76.5% against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $2,054.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00368525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

