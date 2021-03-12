Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.80

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 1858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,090 shares of company stock worth $1,285,147. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

