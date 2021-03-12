Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11. 2,150,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,337,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

