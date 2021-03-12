Gregory T. Wanta Sells 7,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IP stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 47.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

