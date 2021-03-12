Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 589,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,991,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $564.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.