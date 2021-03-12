Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $892,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $892,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,669.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

