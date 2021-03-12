Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.75. 1,230,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 732,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 291,527 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.