GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) PT Raised to $73.00

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA downgraded GSX Techedu from an outperform rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $68.63.

GSX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,935. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.92 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

