Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,290 in the last three months. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

