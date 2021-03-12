Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

