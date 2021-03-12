Guider Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Guider has a market cap of $22,328.37 and approximately $156.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00049226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00648730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00065229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

