Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ robust Hospital arm and an uptick in Hemostasis Management product line in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is impressive. Gross productivity improvement and cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions raise optimism. Adoption of NexSys is contributing to the company’s overall progress and the company is optimistic about the Cardiva acquisition. Strong end-market demand buoy optimism. A strong solvency and balance sheet position looks encouraging. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s sluggish Plasma and Blood Center businesses due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

