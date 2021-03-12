Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $352.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 347.38 ($4.54), with a volume of 3346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £691.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.69.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.