Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%.

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,869. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

