Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,824,216 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,299,023 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $408,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.02. 7,229,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,776,972. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

