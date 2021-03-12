Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.84 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,012 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.