Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.32 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in S&P Global by 107.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $342.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average of $337.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

