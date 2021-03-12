Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

