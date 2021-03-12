Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,574 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.